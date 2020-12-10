Advertisement

Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death

He was killed in November
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the killing of rapper Mo3, who was fatally shot last month on a busy Dallas interstate.

Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of the 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, Dallas police said Wednesday.

White was in federal custody on a weapons charge, police said, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His bond on the murder charge will be set at a later date, police said.

Noble was shot during a daytime attack on Interstate 35. An arrest affidavit released Wednesday said a witness told police that White was involved in the shooting but it offered no details about a motive.

Noble was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

