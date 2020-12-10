Advertisement

Davison Community Schools brings most students back to classrooms

Davison High School remains closed to in-person learning like all high schools statewide
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A majority of Davison Community Schools students were back in the classroom Thursday, but Superintendent Kevin Brown said it’s a tough pill to swallow that not all students are face-to-face learning.

The district wants to bring more learning options to its students.

“I just don’t believe that you can replace the relationship that exists between a teacher and student in a classroom,” Brown said.

He believes it’s impossible to replace face-to-face learning. He said the Pause to Save Lives extension, which requires all high schools statewide to close for in-person instruction, wasn’t what he wanted for his students.

“Online instruction doesn’t work for all kids. I’m a firm believer in face-to-face instruction,” Brown said.

Even though the district moved all students to virtual learning in November, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first announced the three-week pause, Brown said staffing issues rather than a safety measure moved younger students out of the classroom.

“In schools across the county and the state, they’re still not seeing transmission in the schools, so our safety protocols are working and if we can bring our students back then that’s what we want to do,” he said.

This week, all Davison students outside of the high school returned to face-to-face learning -- something Brown said is critical for active learning, especially for younger students.

“At least with the older kids, they tend to adapt to the technology a little better,” Brown said. “But there are still a lot of kids at the high school level that struggle the online learning, and not to be able to provide them an option is tough.”

High school students can return to face-to-face learning on Dec. 20, when the statewide pause is scheduled to end. However, there remains a chance of another extension.

