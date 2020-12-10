Advertisement

Dort Financial Center sprucing up with new seats from the Palace

Firebirds fans can purchase the arena’s old seats
By Mark Bullion
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Out with the old, in with the relatively new.

The Dort Financial Center, which is home to the Flint Firebirds, is undergoing rather extensive renovations inside. All of it is centered on making the fan experience even better.

“It’s going to look completely different than anyone’s ever seen before,” said General Manager Jeremy Torrey.

The facility will feel different. The old plastic blue and red seats are now a distant memory.

“Mr. Gores and Palace Sports Entertainment were instrumental in making this happen. They donated the seats,” Torrey said.

When the Firebirds play again, fans will be sitting in the vinyl seats that once filled the Palace of Auburn Hills, where the Detroit Pistons played. Many of those seats only were used for one or two seasons.

“With premium seats, it’s exciting,” Torrey said.

With the change, fans get a chance to own a piece of Firebird history.

“We’re selling the old seats and using that to generate some funds to help pay towards this project, and they start out at just $25,” Torrey said.

Besides the seats, the area is installing 1,500 feet of LED lights also donated from the Palace.

“We have a primary ring that’s going in. We have a second tier, 360 degrees will be in the lobby as well featuring 6-foot panels on the end when you walk in,” Torrey said. “It’s going to be a very unique experience.”

The hefty investment hopefully provides reassurance that the Flint Firebirds are here to stay – and they hope fans will be too. The Firebirds are hoping to start their season the first week of February.

Email jeremy@dorteventcenter.com for more information about buying old seats from the Dort Financial Center.

