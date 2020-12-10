Dr. Khaldun: Mild illness after COVID-19 vaccine means it’s working

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials are preparing for the state’s first allotments of the COVID-19 vaccines, which could arrive this week and be dispensed by next week.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, explained what Michiganders should expect when they receive the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration convened a panel of health experts Thursday to discuss whether the Pfizer vaccine is safe and should receive emergency approval for use by the general public. That approval could come Thursday or Friday.

A separate COVID-19 being developed by Moderna is expected to come before the panel later this month for approval.

When the vaccines are offered for general use, federal estimates show Michigan will receive about 84,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first shipment and about 173,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Khaldun said the first Pfizer doses could be administered next week.

“These are both estimates and depend on the federal government and the manufacturing process,” she said. “The amount and timing of these shipments could still change.”

When the vaccines are approved, Michigan will receive weekly shipments of doses. Those will be forwarded to hospitals, health departments, pharmacies and other organizations offering vaccinations.

The Michigan National Guard will assist with distributing and administering the vaccine.

Michigan’s first doses will be reserved for health care workers and people living or working in long-term care facilities, who are at the greatest risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus. The vaccine will be offered to more groups as more doses become available.

Each vaccine will require two doses for full effectiveness -- three weeks apart for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks apart for the Moderna vaccine.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is setting up a new commission tasked with promoting the vaccine and educating residents about its safety while removing barriers preventing Michiganders from receiving it.

Khaldun said the approval process up to this point has included three phases of clinical trials and doses given to tens of thousands of people from all walks of life. But people should expect some very minor coronavirus symptoms after receiving their doses.

“These vaccines work by preparing your body to fight the real virus if it comes into contact with it,” Khaldun said.

A sore arm near the injection site, a low-grade fever and general malaise are common after receiving the vaccine.

“That is something to expect and that means that the vaccine is working,” Khaldun said.

She encouraged everyone to seek out trusted sources of information about the vaccines and their effectiveness. Michigan has a new website set up about the vaccines, spelling out their approval processes up to now and safety measures in place.

Whitmer said employers are encouraged to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers and provide incentives for them to receive it.

“A safe, effective vaccine is the strongest tool we have against this virus when it becomes available -- that and a mask, and that will continue to be the case,” she said.

However, Whitmer’s administration is not considering any mandates requiring Michiganders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are no conversations around mandates. I think that’s very important for me to be very clear on,” she said.

