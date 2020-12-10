Executive of ballot machine manufacturer testifying before Michigan Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The chief executive of an election tabulation machine manufacturer has agreed to testify before a Michigan Legislature investigative committee about the state’s Nov. 3 election results.

Republican State Rep. Matt Hall of Marshall said Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos sent a letter indicating the company will send a representative to testify before the House Oversight Committee, of which Hall is the chairman. A date for the hearing wasn’t announced.

The Michigan House and Senate Oversight Committees are looking into alleged irregularities with the Nov. 3 election and working to provide transparency about the process.

“I’m pleased Dominion Voting Systems will appear before the Legislature,” Hall said in a statement. “This continues a thorough effort to provide the people of Michigan with a clear, complete picture regarding what happened in the November election.”

He believes software issues with some of Dominion’s ballot counting machines caused some issues with election results this year. He also noted that technology, including electronic ballot counters, are becoming a bigger part of Michigan’s elections.

“People have shared concerns with me about this and are wondering if these reports are a sign that Michigan’s elections process has been made less trustworthy,” Hall said. “Representatives of the people must be able to ask officials at Dominion questions in order to provide clarity and restore faith in our elections process.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.