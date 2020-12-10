Flint Housing Commission opening Section 8 wait list for three days next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Any Flint residents hoping to receive a Section 8 voucher is invited to apply for the Flint Housing Commission’s wait list on three days next week.

The housing commission will accept online applications for the Housing Choice Voucher program on Dec. 15 to 17. Click here for the application website to seek a spot on the wait list.

No in-person or paper applications will be accepted to reduce the housing commission’s administrative burden and to comply with social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flint Housing Commission will have a computer available in its lobby at 3820 Richfield Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days for any applicants who lack internet access. Only one person will be allowed in the lobby at a time to use the computer.

After the application period ends on Dec. 17, the housing commission will conduct a random lottery to select 500 households for the Section 8 wait list. The 500 households selected will receive a written notice from the Flint Housing Commission by Jan. 2.

Anyone who does not receive a notice by Jan. 2 was not selected and will have to apply again during the next opening.

