Genesee County Ambassadors start toy drive for children of inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There is nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning to presents.

To make over 500 kids of Genesse County Jail inmates feel that feeling, the Genesee County Ambassadors started a toy drive.

“It’s means everything to a child especially when they have a parent that is locked up and in jail, it means even more,” said Percy Glover, Genesee County ambassador.

They say to reach their goal they are going to need the help of the community.

The public can help by dropping off toys at the Genesse County Jail or the Walmart in Burton. Monetary donations also can be made via Cashapp ($caleb0211) or by check.

Reggie Davidson, the owner of Flushing Professional Suites, made his second monetary donation to the toy drive today. He says it’s because he truly supports what the program is doing and stands for.

“I’m a believer that many hands make light work,” Davidson said. “And we either have to be part of the solution or part of the problem. I wanted to be a part of the solution.”

The ambassadors have also partnered with the Genesse County Sheriff’s Office, Walmart, Involved Dad and more to make sure some kids’ Christmas dreams comes true

“It’s important on two fronts: 1. it provides, hope, joy, energy, love care,” said Percy. “The second thing it does is address generational incarceration. A great deal of time you see grandparents, parents, the children in that revolving door of incarceration and we want to address that in children early on.”

The drive will be going on until Dec. 23, which is the day they will hand out the toys to the kids.

