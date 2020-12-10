JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Stubborn cloud cover held across the ABC12 viewing area for the better part of our Wednesday. Even so, temperatures managed to top the 40-degree mark in many areas on a light westerly breeze. The clouds will break-up a little bit for the overnight period, and temperatures will dip into the middle, to upper 20s. If a little bit of starlight does manage to break through the clouds where you are, there is a chance that you might be able to see the northern lights! Make sure to let your eyes adjust to the darkness. In some areas, a little bit of fog may ruin viewing opportunities.

A little bit of sun will be possible for our Thursday. In general, the farther south you are, the better the chance. Regardless, Thursday will be another relatively mild day with light southerly winds prevailing for the day. High temperatures should easily move through the 40s during the afternoon. By Friday night, clouds will be thickening up again across Mid-Michigan as a pretty decent storm system approaches from the southwest. By late Friday, some rain will make a move into our area.

The weekend is looking wet and messy. While rain will be the most likely precipitation type as the pattern moves in, it will likely be a rain/snow mix for the Great Lakes Bay Region and points north for Friday night and Saturday. Ultimately, the mix will change to snow late Saturday, and then continue on through Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some sloppy accumulation looks to be a possibility. For the southern parts of the area, rain will mix with, and then change to scattered snow showers Saturday night into Sunday.

This is a storm system that bears watching. Just a slight change in its track could conceivably move that rain/snow line a little bit north or south. One thing is a certainly, and that is we will see temperatures turn quite a bit colder through the weekend. - JR