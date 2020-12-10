Michigan reports nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases and 183 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported a higher increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but the number of patients hospitalized for the illness dropped for the ninth straight day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,937 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 421,137. The increase is about 1,000 higher than the 4,905 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Wednesday.

Saginaw County passed a major milestone on Thursday and became the eighth of Michigan’s 83 counties with more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

State health officials reported 182 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 10,395. All but 50 of those deaths came from a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped Thursday to 3,875, which is 14 less than Wednesday. Of those, 3,521 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has declined for nine consecutive days since peaking at more than 4,300 on Dec. 1.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased on Thursday while the number of coronavirus patients on ventilators declined. Michigan hospitals are treating 863 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 518 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are six more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four fewer on ventilators.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded to nearly 59,000 on Wednesday, which is about 10,000 more completed tests than Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests declined to its lowest level in more than a month at 10.7%.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 15,736 cases and 450 deaths, which is an increase of 271 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 10,075 cases, 294 deaths and 2,075 patients recovered, which is an increase of 216 cases and six deaths.

Arenac, 483 cases, 22 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 5,152 cases, 133 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 82 cases and five deaths.

Clare, 866 cases, 27 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 880 cases, 13 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Gratiot, 1,851 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,008 cases, 22 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 834 cases, 33 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Isabella, 2,615 cases, 31 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 42 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 2,885 cases, 67 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 40 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 2,992 cases, 29 deaths and 2,427 recoveries, which is an increase of 47 cases.

Ogemaw, 638 cases, 21 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 211 cases, 11 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Roscommon, 702 cases, 23 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Sanilac, 1,143 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and six deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,408 cases, 49 deaths and 977 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Tuscola, 1,910 cases, 68 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

