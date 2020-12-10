Michigan State Police continue looking for suspects five days after Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for helping finding the suspects involved in a shooting along Dort Highway early Sunday.

Investigators identified a silver or gray Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted rear windows as the suspect vehicle in the shooting around 3:10 a.m. at the E-Z Stop Good Liquor store at 2102 S. Dort Highway. A 52-year-old man was in critical condition after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 616-690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

