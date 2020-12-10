Advertisement

Michigan State University requiring flu shots, COVID-19 tests for students returning in January

Faculty and staff urged to take part in both, but not required
There are roughly 100 third and fourth-year Michigan State University medical students in...
There are roughly 100 third and fourth-year Michigan State University medical students in rotation at Flint area hospitals.(ABC12)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All students returning to live on campus at Michigan State University or attend classes in person next month will be required to get a flu shot and submit to routine COVID-19 testing.

MSU President Samuel Stanley outlined the new requirements in a letter to campus on Thursday.

The flu shot mandate applies to any students living in or visiting any MSU facility during the spring semester. Students must obtain the flu vaccine and provide proof that they received it before returning to campus with a process still being finalized.

Stanley encouraged all faculty and staff to receive a flu shot, as well, but it is not required for them.

“This flu season brings additional challenges, including exacerbating COVID-19,” he wrote. “A flu vaccine this season is an additional, critical measure we all should take to protect ourselves and others.”

Students returning to East Lansing will be asked to quarantine for 10 to 14 days. They should only leave their residences to seek medical care, purchase food or exercise outdoors during the quarantine period.

Spring semester classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 11 and Stanley asked students to take the quarantine period into account while deciding when to return. That means students should arrive no later than Jan. 1.

MSU will begin mandatory COVID-19 testing of all students living on or visiting campus by Jan. 4. Students should expect to receive saliva tests for the coronavirus. Administrators are finalizing an accountability plan to make sure students meet the requirement.

Faculty and staff are urged to participate in regular COVID-19 testing during the semester.

“These protections and protocols we established to keep all of us and our community safe are truly effective if every single one of us adheres to them,” Stanley wrote.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahlburgers is located at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint.
Wahlburgers closing Flint Township restaurant, hoping to reopen in area
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
State representative removed from House committees after alleged threatening video
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield
Michigan Legislature may give subpoena power for election investigation

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
(MGN image)
Michigan reports nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases and 183 deaths
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US coronavirus-related deaths top 3,100, more than D-Day or 9/11
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun discusses the first two COVID-19 vaccines reaching the approval stage.
Dr. Khaldun: Mild illness after COVID-19 vaccine means it’s working