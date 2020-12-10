Advertisement

Mid-Michigan nursing homes making plans for COVID-19 vaccine

They will be among the first to dispense vaccines to their residents
By Mark Bullion
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Nursing homes and health care workers will be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses when they are shipped in Michigan this month.

They are well under way making plans for how to provide the vaccine for elderly residents, who are at the highest risk of contracting a serious illness from the coronavirus. At Vicinia Gardens in Fenton, the assisted living facility is contracting with Walgreens to distribute the vaccine.

Most residents seem to be in favor of getting the vaccine while some staff members are a little hesitant. But either way, they’re ready to go once it’s available.

”I’m all for it,” said Sheila Wilson, who is a housekeeper at Vicinia Gardens. “I’m a bit nervous of course. It’s brand new, not knowing, but I’m willing to take that chance so we can get back to living.”

The facility is home to dozens of the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 – the elderly population. For the last couple months, Vicinia Gardens has been educating residents, staff and family members so they can make the best informed choice about whether to get the vaccine.

Nursing home management isn’t requiring residents or employees to receive it, but they are hopeful most will decide to go ahead with it.

A recent Michigan Medicine survey found that 66% of older adults said they would get the vaccine eventually while only 20% wanted it as soon as it was available. Another 46% said they were uncomfortable with how quickly it was developed.

One resident at Vicinia Gardens said she is 100% for taking the vaccine and she hopes others will follow.

“I hope that people will study about the vaccine, that they won’t listen to the rumors that are out there, because there are a lot of them already,” said resident Patricia Nuckolls.

As of last week, Michigan long-term care facilities made up 35% of deaths from COVID-19 statewide. Vicinia Gardens is continuing a solid streak of having no positive cases or deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, which they attribute to visitor restrictions and protocols in place.

