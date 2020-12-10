Natural gas restoration continues in southern Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Restoration efforts continued Thursday after a massive natural gas outage in southern Grand Blanc Township.

Consumers Energy crews repaired a 6-inch natural gas line damaged by a contractor working on Pollock Road just west of Ascension Genesys Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The utility had to go door-to-door turning off gas to 1,300 homes and businesses to make the repair.

Consumers crews spent all of Wednesday night and Thursday morning going door-to-door again turning gas service back on to all of the affected homes and businesses. Consumers Energy has brought in additional crews to assist with the gas restoration process.

The loss of gas service left many homes without heat for over 24 hours. An ABC12 employee who lives in the area said her thermostat was reading 59 degrees Wednesday morning after going without gas for about 12 hours.

Consumers says a resident age 18 or older must be present for its crews to restore natural gas service. Crews will leave a tag on the door with instructions at each resident where nobody is home.

Utility workers have to turn the gas meter back on at each home and business before lighting appliance pilot lights, but residents can relight their pilot lights on their own if they choose. Employees are conducting a basic health screening of everyone in each residence before going inside to prevent exposure to COVID-19.

Crews wearing appropriate personal protective equipment can restore gas and relight pilot lights in residences with ill people.

Anyone with questions or concerns about getting natural gas service restored can call Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050.

