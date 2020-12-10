Advertisement

New bill: Veterinarians can discuss marijuana, hemp products with pet owners

A worker holds up a jar with marijuana offered for sale at Montana Advanced Caregivers, a...
A worker holds up a jar with marijuana offered for sale at Montana Advanced Caregivers, a medical marijuana dispensary, Nov. 11, 2020, in Billings, Mont.(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is close to clarifying that veterinarians can consult with pet owners on the use of products derived from marijuana or hemp to help animals’ health.

The state Senate gave final, unanimous approval to authorizing legislation Thursday. Supporters say the bill would let veterinarians become a trusted source of information regarding a marketplace with competing and confusing claims.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the legislation.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Greg Markkanen, introduced the measure after hearing from a Marquette veterinarian, who said offering advice to pet owners about products containing CBD oil and THC is a legal gray area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahlburgers is located at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint.
Wahlburgers closing Flint Township restaurant, hoping to reopen in area
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
State representative removed from House committees after alleged threatening video
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield
Michigan Legislature may give subpoena power for election investigation

Latest News

ABC12 Digital News Desk Is Live
A representative of Dominion Voting Systems will testify before the Michigan House Oversight...
Executive of ballot machine manufacturer testifying before Michigan Legislature
Consumers Energy is restoring natural gas service to 1,300 homes and businesses in southern...
Natural gas restoration continues in southern Grand Blanc Township
Saginaw is pursuing charges against several people for illegal dumping.
Saginaw installing more surveillance cameras to catch illegal dumpers