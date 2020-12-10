Advertisement

Owosso man dies after bicycle crash on M-21; driver not charged

Police say the bicyclist did not have any lights and that stretch of road is very dark
The Michigan State Police are taking three specific actions to address transparency, racial equity and improve their relationship with communities.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old Owosso man died after police say he was riding his bicycle the wrong way on M-21 with no lights.

Michigan State Police say the bicyclist was riding eastbound in the westbound lanes of M-21 near Elizabeth Drive in Shiawassee County’s Caledonia Township around 6 p.m. when a pickup truck traveling west in the right lane hit him.

The bicyclist died at the scene while the pickup truck driver was not injured.

Investigators noted that stretch of M-21 is very dark and the bicyclist didn’t have any lights on him. Police say pickup truck driver did not receive a citation at the scene.

