Owosso man dies after bicycle crash on M-21; driver not charged

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old Owosso man died after police say he was riding his bicycle the wrong way on M-21 with no lights.

Michigan State Police say the bicyclist was riding eastbound in the westbound lanes of M-21 near Elizabeth Drive in Shiawassee County’s Caledonia Township around 6 p.m. when a pickup truck traveling west in the right lane hit him.

The bicyclist died at the scene while the pickup truck driver was not injured.

Investigators noted that stretch of M-21 is very dark and the bicyclist didn’t have any lights on him. Police say pickup truck driver did not receive a citation at the scene.

