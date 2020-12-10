Advertisement

Police identify woman shot to death in Flint, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

The incident happened Monday evening on Willow Brooke Circle
Police lights
Police lights(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police identified the 30-year-old woman shot and killed in Flint on Monday evening and the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting during a standoff hours later.

Police say Brittney Nicole Chatman was shot in the 1800 block of Willow Brooke Circle near the intersection of Atherton and Van Slyke roads around 6 p.m. Monday. She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Investigators believe 44-year-old Thomas Reeder III was responsible for her shooting. Michigan State Police say he barricaded himself in an apartment on Willow Brooke Circle and engaged in a standoff for several hours.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and a K-9 team entered the apartment Reeder was in around 11 p.m. Police say he was armed with a handgun and troopers shot him several times.

Reeder was also was rushed to Hurley Medical Center and pronounced dead of his injuries.

The Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Police have not said whether Reeder fired at officers when they entered his apartment.

