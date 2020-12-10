Advertisement

Saginaw installing more surveillance cameras to catch illegal dumpers

Dumping charges are pending against several suspects
Saginaw is pursuing charges against several people for illegal dumping.
Saginaw is pursuing charges against several people for illegal dumping.(Hill County photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - People dumping trash illegally around Saginaw have been put on notice.

The city is installing more surveillance cameras to catch suspects and pursuing charges against several more.

Saginaw’s Inspections Division recently installed two more surveillance cameras in areas where illegal dumping is common. The cameras are set up to provide better visibility in both dark and bright areas to identify suspects.

“Illegal dumping is a quality of life issue that negatively impacts our city. It contributes to the decrease in property values and can lead to increased crime,” said John Stemple, director of neighborhood services and inspections in Saginaw.

City inspectors are partnering with police and the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy to deter people from dumping old couches, TVs, mattresses, construction debris and other junk in Saginaw neighborhoods. Anyone caught dumping illegally could face a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 or 90 days in jail.

Saginaw has an undisclosed number of surveillance cameras set up around the city and they have helped investigators catch several illegal dumping suspects, who are facing charges in court.

“The Inspections Division routinely visits the same areas requiring the removal of discarded items,” said City Inspector Allen Rabideau. “These new cameras help save in cleanup costs, as funds typically spent in cleanup can be directed to other city services.”

Saginaw offers a legal option for residents to dispose of large items. The city’s Waste Convenience Station at 1435 S. Washington Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month to receive recyclables, building materials, furniture, trash and other miscellaneous items.

The site will be open this Saturday. Residents in the city of Saginaw will be required to show a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID card to prove their residency before they are allowed to enter.

Call Rabideau at 989-759-1420 to report illegal dumping.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahlburgers is located at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint.
Wahlburgers closing Flint Township restaurant, hoping to reopen in area
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
State representative removed from House committees after alleged threatening video
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield
Michigan Legislature may give subpoena power for election investigation

Latest News

ABC12 Digital News Desk Is Live
A representative of Dominion Voting Systems will testify before the Michigan House Oversight...
Executive of ballot machine manufacturer testifying before Michigan Legislature
Consumers Energy is restoring natural gas service to 1,300 homes and businesses in southern...
Natural gas restoration continues in southern Grand Blanc Township
A worker holds up a jar with marijuana offered for sale at Montana Advanced Caregivers, a...
New bill: Veterinarians can discuss marijuana, hemp products with pet owners