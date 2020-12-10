Saginaw installing more surveillance cameras to catch illegal dumpers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - People dumping trash illegally around Saginaw have been put on notice.

The city is installing more surveillance cameras to catch suspects and pursuing charges against several more.

Saginaw’s Inspections Division recently installed two more surveillance cameras in areas where illegal dumping is common. The cameras are set up to provide better visibility in both dark and bright areas to identify suspects.

“Illegal dumping is a quality of life issue that negatively impacts our city. It contributes to the decrease in property values and can lead to increased crime,” said John Stemple, director of neighborhood services and inspections in Saginaw.

City inspectors are partnering with police and the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy to deter people from dumping old couches, TVs, mattresses, construction debris and other junk in Saginaw neighborhoods. Anyone caught dumping illegally could face a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 or 90 days in jail.

Saginaw has an undisclosed number of surveillance cameras set up around the city and they have helped investigators catch several illegal dumping suspects, who are facing charges in court.

“The Inspections Division routinely visits the same areas requiring the removal of discarded items,” said City Inspector Allen Rabideau. “These new cameras help save in cleanup costs, as funds typically spent in cleanup can be directed to other city services.”

Saginaw offers a legal option for residents to dispose of large items. The city’s Waste Convenience Station at 1435 S. Washington Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month to receive recyclables, building materials, furniture, trash and other miscellaneous items.

The site will be open this Saturday. Residents in the city of Saginaw will be required to show a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID card to prove their residency before they are allowed to enter.

Call Rabideau at 989-759-1420 to report illegal dumping.

