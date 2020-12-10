Saginaw Township police say two men broke into house, tied up homeowners

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Police are looking for two men who broke into a home, and tied up a couple with clothing last night.

“We are very thankful that neither victim was harmed,” says Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

It was about 8:20 Wednesday night when a 9-1-1 call was made from a home in the Windemere subdivision in Saginaw Township.

“Said there were two males that came into his house, tied him up and his wife up,” a dispatcher is heard saying on the Central Dispatch audio transmission.

“Do we know if they are still in the house, or did they leave,” a police officer is heard asking.

”We are still trying to get additional, caller is pretty shaken up, apparently the suspects came to the back door, it wasn’t locked, they are still tied up,” replied the dispatcher.

When police arrived, the couple had been able to free themselves from the clothing. Chief Don Pussehl explains what happened.

“Two masked individuals entered their home through a garage door and into the house, confronted them, bound their hands and legs with clothing items in the house, maybe an electrical cord, then ransacked the house apparently looking for money,” Pussehl says.

He says the suspects used some force to get into the door leading into the garage. Its not clear how much money was taken. Pussehl says one of the masked men indicated they had a gun, but the victims did not see one.

“It is unusual. We don’t see too many of these types of home invasions, occurring not only in our community, but the surrounding communities,” says Pussehl.

Its not known if the men fled on foot or drove off. A car wasn’t seen.

“About twenty to thirty years of age, wearing dark clothing, thin build and wearing a black type of facemask,” is how Pussehl described the suspects.

Pussehl is asking anyone with information on the case to call police or Crimestoppers at 800-422-JAIL.

