Advertisement

Saginaw Township police say two men broke into house, tied up homeowners

Money was taken and police are looking for suspects
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Police are looking for two men who broke into a home, and tied up a couple with clothing last night.

“We are very thankful that neither victim was harmed,” says Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

It was about 8:20 Wednesday night when a 9-1-1 call was made from a home in the Windemere subdivision in Saginaw Township.

“Said there were two males that came into his house, tied him up and his wife up,” a dispatcher is heard saying on the Central Dispatch audio transmission.

“Do we know if they are still in the house, or did they leave,” a police officer is heard asking.

”We are still trying to get additional, caller is pretty shaken up, apparently the suspects came to the back door, it wasn’t locked, they are still tied up,” replied the dispatcher.

When police arrived, the couple had been able to free themselves from the clothing. Chief Don Pussehl explains what happened.

“Two masked individuals entered their home through a garage door and into the house, confronted them, bound their hands and legs with clothing items in the house, maybe an electrical cord, then ransacked the house apparently looking for money,” Pussehl says.

He says the suspects used some force to get into the door leading into the garage. Its not clear how much money was taken. Pussehl says one of the masked men indicated they had a gun, but the victims did not see one.

“It is unusual. We don’t see too many of these types of home invasions, occurring not only in our community, but the surrounding communities,” says Pussehl.

Its not known if the men fled on foot or drove off. A car wasn’t seen.

“About twenty to thirty years of age, wearing dark clothing, thin build and wearing a black type of facemask,” is how Pussehl described the suspects.

Pussehl is asking anyone with information on the case to call police or Crimestoppers at 800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahlburgers is located at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint.
Wahlburgers closing Flint Township restaurant, hoping to reopen in area
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
State representative removed from House committees after alleged threatening video
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield
Michigan Legislature may give subpoena power for election investigation

Latest News

Whitmer announces Commission to raise awareness of vaccine
A car crashed into the corner of the building around 3:00 a.m. leaving extensive damage and...
Car crashes into Flint restaurant leaving extensive damage, driver okay
Car crashes into Flint restaurant causing extensive damage, driver okay
The Flint Housing Commission is accepting Section 8 applications online only from Dec. 15 to 17.
Flint Housing Commission opening Section 8 wait list for three days next week