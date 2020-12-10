Sunshine Thursday ahead of weekend storm system

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the southeast will keep us dry with sunshine today! We’ll be cloudy again tomorrow as a cold front moves through, then a much stronger system moves through this weekend keeping things messy.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 40s for most – some will be a tad warmer with more of the sunshine! Winds will be out of the S at 5-10mph.

Tonight temps fall to the low and mid 30s with some clouds. There’s another chance to see the northern lights between the clouds, so you might want to check it out late tonight!

Tomorrow if you see any sun really early in the morning, enjoy it while it lasts. We’ll turn cloudy quickly and stay overcast for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be near 40, then we’ll see more 30s north to around 40 degree highs further south on Saturday.

Rain moves in tomorrow around dinner-time. As we head overnight and through the day Saturday it will be a good indoor day! We look to see the rain/snow line near Alma toward Midland and Bay City – south and through the thumb could see up to an inch of rain, while north could see over 5″ of snow. Keep in mind, any small shift in the track of this system will have an impact on the totals and where the heaviest snow will fall! We’ll have a better idea of more exact totals as updates come in today and tomorrow.

We’ll continue to see snow further north into Sunday morning, while southward we’ll change over to mix and light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the low 30s as we dry out.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.