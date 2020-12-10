Weekend storm will bring heavy rain and snow to Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The storm system the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking for the weekend is finally starting to look a little clearer. Parts of the viewing area will get more than a half foot of snow while others see only rain.

Starting Friday, clouds will replace any sun seen early in the morning. Skies will turn cloudy quickly and stay overcast through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will still be in the 40s for southern areas, but only in the 30s to the north. Rain moves in around dinner-time Friday evening for many. North of the Saginaw Bay it’ll already be mixed in with some snow since temperatures will be much cooler to the north.

Friday night through the day Saturday the rain/snow line will be near Alma toward Midland and Bay City. Areas southward and through the thumb could see up to an inch and a half of rain, while north could see over six inches of snow. The heaviest hit areas with lake enhancement from Lake Huron could be pushing ten inch snow totals.

Here’s where it gets tricky though, any small shift in the track of this system will have a huge impact on the snow totals for areas like Alma, Midland, and Bay City. Thus, where the heaviest snow will fall!

The ABC12 First Alert Weather team will be monitoring this line very closely, but for now it appears heaviest snow will be from Alma to Midland and north of the north shore of the Saginaw Bay. West Branch to Oscoda will likely see the highest snow totals in the six to ten inch range.

Some snow will continue to fall further north into Sunday morning, while southward will change over to mix and light snow by early Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the low 30s as things dry out.

