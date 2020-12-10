Whitmer creates new commission to promote COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan could be days away from dispensing the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, so Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching a new commission to promote it.

Whitmer announced the bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission to help raise awareness of the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, which could be approved Thursday. The commission also will educate Michigan residents and protect the state’s health and safety.

“Right now, we are on the brink of great breakthroughs when it comes to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, and we must begin to educate Michiganders about how important it is that we all get vaccinated so we can eradicate this virus once and for all. That’s what the Protect Michigan Commission is all about,” Whitmer said.

She said the commission will include a broad and diverse membership including both major political parties, all geographic regions and several races. Chairmen of the commission include Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha.

The group will reinforce how important the COVID-19 vaccine is, look for barriers preventing Michiganders from receiving it and develop outreach plans to overcome those barriers.

“With a safe and effective vaccine on the horizon, the Protect Michigan Commission is bringing our state together once again to ensure that every Michigander has the information and resources they need to get vaccinated at the appropriate time,” Gilchrist said. “Our clearest path to healthy communities, a growing economy, and kids learning in their classrooms is through this vaccine.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, encouraged everyone to make plans for receiving the COVID-19 when it becomes available. Health care workers and vulnerable elderly residents will receive it potentially next week before the vaccine is offered to the general public next spring.

The Food and Drug Administration is convening a panel of experts Thursday to discuss whether the Pfizer vaccine should receive emergency approval allowing the general public to receive it. Approval is possible this week and the first doses could be administered in Michigan next week.

“As we get closer to distributing a safe and effective vaccine, think about how you can play a role in ending this pandemic,” Khaldun said. “Wear your mask now so you can prevent the spread, and avoid indoor gatherings. 2021 will be the year when Michigan beats back this pandemic, we just have to stay the course.”

Michigan residents can sign up for a position on the Protect Michigan Commission by going to the state website by Dec. 28.

In the meantime, Whitmer pointed out the vaccine will not alleviate Michigan’s current COVID-19 surge. She called on residents to continue wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and avoid large gatherings to prevent the illness form spreading.

