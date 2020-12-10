Whitmer planning press conference on day when COVID-19 vaccine could be approved

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Thursday, which is the same day federal regulators are expected to approve a vaccine for the illness.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 1 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

A panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration is meeting Thursday to decide whether Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine should receive emergency approval. If regulators approve the vaccine, it would launch the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

Whitmer last addressed Michigan’s COVID-19 response on Monday, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended the Pause to Save Lives by 12 more days until Dec. 20. That requires restaurants to close dine-in service, high schools and colleges to close to in-person learning and entertainment venues to close.

Michigan reported flattening or declining numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and patients receiving hospital care for the illness on Wednesday. The number of newly confirmed cases peaked at nearly 9,800 on Nov. 20 while hospitalizations in Michigan have declined for eight consecutive days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked around 4,000 in April and reached that level again on the weekend of Nov. 21 and 22. Wednesday was the first day with fewer than 4,000 confirmed or probable coronavirus patients hospitalized since then.

