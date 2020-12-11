Advertisement

Bridge the Gap helps bring Christmas to those in need

Families received Christmas trees, gifts and food
By Brandon Green
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Bridge the Gap is working to bring the community and law enforcement together.

Today, the group stayed true to their message by having local police and families in need cut-down Christmas trees in Saginaw.

“We’ve never cut down a tree. We’ve never been to a tree farm,” said Mt. Pleasant resident Molly Black.

The Midland, Bay City, Saginaw P.D., Buena Vista, and Mt. Pleasant police officers all showed up to help the families, who not only get a tree courtesy of Kluck’s Nursery.

But, also tree decorations, food and Christmas gifts for the kids from Team One Credit Union.

It wasn’t just the families first cutting down trees, Bay City public safety officer Brandon Murphy has never cut down a Christmas tree either.

Murphy explains, “It’s a new experience for me. I more so excited about being able to participate and help these families.”

The more seasoned tree cutting officers have some tips for the kids.

Mt. Pleasant police officer Autume Balcom explained “You’ve got to look real hard and pick the one that’s going to be the best for your living room.”

Officer Autume helped young Jordyn Black cut down her own tree, which is exactly what Bridge the Gap board member Ayieth Sowah wanted to have happened.

“We want to continue to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the community. As we always want to bring some cheer during this time of year,” said Sowah.

Making smiles happen one tree at a time.

