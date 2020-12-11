Car split in half after slamming into trees in Lapeer County neighborhood

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a speeding driver received life-threatening injuries after losing control and hitting trees in a Lapeer County neighborhood, which split his car in half.

The 37-year-old Lapeer man was driving on Suncrest Drive north of Oregon Road in Mayfield Township well above the posted speed limit of 25 mph when he lost control in a curve around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s 2000 Mercury sedan slid sideways, went off the road and hit two trees. The impact ripped the car apart into two pieces.

An ambulance rushed the driver, who was alone in the car, to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later was transferred to McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say the driver was speeding and they are waiting for toxicology tests to determine whether any other factors led to the crash. The sheriff’s office continued investigating the crash on Friday evening.

