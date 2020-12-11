‘Carry On’ and ‘EastEnders’ star Barbara Windsor dies at 83
LONDON (AP) — British actress Barbara Windsor, whose seven-decade career ranged from cheeky film comedies to the soap opera “EastEnders,” has died. She was 83.
Husband Scott Mitchell said Windsor died at a care home in London on Thursday. from Alzheimer’s disease.
She had been diagnosed with the form of dementia in 2014.
Born in London in 1937, Windsor was best known as a star of the bawdy “Carry On” comedies in the 1960s and 70s, and as matriarch Peggy Mitchell in the soap opera “EastEnders” between 1994 and 2016.
Windsor was made a dame, the female equivalent of a knight, by the queen in 2016 for services to entertainment and for her work raising awareness about dementia.
