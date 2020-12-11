Advertisement

Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas are leaving fake packages on doorsteps to bait porch pirates.

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages they set out have tracking devices in them.

This allows deputies to monitor every move the box makes. Deputies then can swoop in on the people carrying the box and make an arrest.

Officials say the whole point of doing these operations is to make the public aware, so maybe the porch pirates think twice before taking anything left at a person’s front door.

They urge people to report package theft so deputies know where to set up next.

“It’s easy to call Amazon or FedEx and say my package was stolen, or I never received it, and some companies simply sends another package and the police are never notified,” Javier Urena with the sheriff’s office said.

Mail theft comes with serious jail time. Those caught can face up to five years in prison and fines.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into the corner of the building around 3:00 a.m. leaving extensive damage and...
Car crashes into Flint restaurant leaving extensive damage, driver OK
Parts of northern Michigan could see up to 10 inches of snow this weekend.
Weekend storm will bring heavy rain and snow to Mid-Michigan
A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after Consumers Energy removed several dozen trees...
Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees
Employers can require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine, with certain exceptions.
Labor attorney: Employers can require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine with exceptions
The Michigan State Police are taking three specific actions to address transparency, racial...
Owosso man dies after bicycle crash on M-21; driver not charged

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Urgent timeline for U.S. COVID vaccine
A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
Michigan aiming for 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021 with phased effort
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
Dec 11 Storm Gallery
Weekend storm will bring blizzard conditions north and heavy rain south