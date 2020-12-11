Advertisement

Hanukkah begins amidst covid concerns for those celebrating

By Kevin Goff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/10/2020) - Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah.

It’s a time of reflection and dedication for millions of Jews around the world.

But, any holiday services won’t be in person.

Temples like Genesee County’s Beth-El and Beth Israel will be empty in body, but not in spirit as Hanukkah begins Thursday night.

“If we have to make sacrifices, and making sacrifices is really in line with Hanukkah, then that’s appropriate that we can’t get together,” said Flint Jewish Federation League Executive Director Steven Low.

Hanukkah celebrates a second century B.C battle and victory of a Jerusalem temple.

The holiday represents a dedication to the Jewish religion and culture.

But, it’s not as important as some may think.

“It’s a minor holiday. It’s primarily celebrated in the home by lighting candles or oil lamps, which are displayed so they can be seen outside,” added Low.

Even without coronavirus restrictions, there are no specific organized religious events for the first night of Hanukkah, according to Low.

“It is folded into any other services, like the regular Sabbath services, with a few references.”

Families will have to get creative with their get-togethers.

Low and his family plan to meet online.

“We’re going to get together, also, for sort of a latke making contest by Zoom.”

Look for many online services Friday night, as well as lots of good food Hanukkah is know for, including those potato pancakes covered in sour cream or apple sauce, and beef brisket.

