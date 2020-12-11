JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

If mild conditions are your thing this time of the year, then Thursday was your kind of day as some sunshine and a southerly breeze pushed temperatures to near the 50-degree mark in parts of Mid-Michigan. While that is well above our current average high of 36-degrees, it is still about ten degrees shy of record levels. With partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will settle only into the middle, to upper 30s. That is more than ten degrees above average.

Clouds will quickly thicken-up over the ABC12 viewing area Friday. Even so, highs for the day will still manage to push to above-average levels. Winds will be shifting in off of Lake Huron, so we will have a pretty wide range of readings. The northwestern parts of the area will have highs in the upper 30s, to around 40. The southern parts of the area will top-out through the middle 40s. By Friday evening, we will be seeing a rain/snow mix making a move into our area from the southwest.

The rain/snow mix will come courtesy of the strongest storm of the season for our region. It will cross the southern part of the state Saturday afternoon. For the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, this system will bring primarily rain. For areas northwest of the Great Lakes Bay Region, it will support a heavy, wet snow. For the central parts of our area, including the Tri-Cities, a rain/snow mix looks to be a good bet for Saturday. By Saturday night, the precipitation will change to snow showers across the entire area as much colder air moves in for the end of the weekend.

The incoming storm is still in its developing stages, so we will have to keep a very close eye on its projected path. The storm will carry ample moisture with it, so there will be the potential for some heavy rains for the southern parts of our area, and heavy snow to the north. Currently, it appears that the heavy snow band with this system may produce amounts of around 10 inches. We will continue to keep an eye on it! - JR