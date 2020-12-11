Lapeer County K-9 team tracks down juvenile theft suspects

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team tracked down two juveniles accused of burglarizing the Whistle Stop convenience store in North Branch early Thursday.

Police responded to the store, which also includes a Sunoco gas station, on North Branch Road around 3:45 a.m. Thursday after a burglar alarm sounded. The first arriving deputies found a door open at the store and set up a perimeter outside, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Police searched inside the store, but the suspects already fled before deputies arrived. A deputy teamed with K-9 Axel tracked the suspects about three-quarters of a mile west of the store through a field and onto a driveway.

Police found two juvenile male suspects hiding in thick brush along the driveway. They allegedly recovered alcohol and vaping products stolen from the Whistle Stop while place placing the boys under arrest.

Both suspects were released to the custody of their parents while awaiting criminal charges expected from the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office.

