M-13 closed at Copas Road after truck crashes with mail vehicle

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - M-13 near Copas Road on the Shiawassee-Genesee county line is closed following a crash between a U.S. Mail truck and another truck.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The truck overturned and came to rest on its room in the ditch while the mail delivery vehicle remained on the road surface.

A second U.S. Mail vehicle was on the scene picking up any spilled packages.

Police could not immediately say how badly both drivers were injured and what caused the crash.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.