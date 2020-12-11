Advertisement

M-13 closed at Copas Road after truck crashes with mail vehicle

A truck came to rest upside down in a ditch after a crash with a U.S. Mail vehicle.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - M-13 near Copas Road on the Shiawassee-Genesee county line is closed following a crash between a U.S. Mail truck and another truck.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The truck overturned and came to rest on its room in the ditch while the mail delivery vehicle remained on the road surface.

A second U.S. Mail vehicle was on the scene picking up any spilled packages.

Police could not immediately say how badly both drivers were injured and what caused the crash.

