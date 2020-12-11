Man listed in critical condition after stabbing in Flint; woman arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man was listed in critical condition after a stabbing in Flint early Friday.

The stabbing was reported in the 300 block of Lafayette Street around 1:30 a.m. The victim went to Hurley Medical Center in a private vehicle for treatment of critical injuries.

The Flint Police Department located an adult female suspect, who investigators did not identify. She was arrested and transported to the Genesee County Jail, where she remained in custody Friday morning while awaiting arraignment on criminal charges.

