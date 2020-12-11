Advertisement

Michigan aiming for 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021 with phased effort

That would equal 70% of the state’s adult population, providing herd immunity
A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of the US, including places like Sioux Falls, South Dakota.(CNN Newsource)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials hope to vaccinate 5.4 million residents against COVID-19 by the end of 2021 using a phased approach likely beginning next week.

That total equates to 70% of adults age 18 and older statewide. Health experts say herd immunity is reached when 70% of people are vaccinated against an illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laid out the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan in detail on Friday, including the order in which various population groups can receive a vaccine. The plan includes four phases of vaccinations:

  • 1A -- Health care workers who are in direct contact with patients and cannot work from home, along with residents of long-term care facilities.
  • 1B -- Workers in critical industries, such as laboratories or funeral homes.
  • 1C -- Anyone at high risk of a serious COVID-19 illness, including patients with chronic health conditions or age 65 and older.
  • 2 -- Anyone else in Michigan not included in those groups.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will help all our communities eliminate the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Because initial allocations of vaccine will be limited, we must prioritize how the vaccine will be distributed across the state and will use the guidance and principles outlined by the CDC and national experts.”

The vaccine priority groups were established using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which include input from a federal advisory committee made up of medical and public health experts and health leaders in Michigan.

Khaldun said Michigan health officials won’t wait to complete each phase entirely before moving to the next as enough vaccine doses become available. That means the state may be vaccinating multiple groups of people at the same time.

She doesn’t expect Michigan to reach Phase 2 for the general public until late spring 2021.

An expert panel convened by the Food and Drug Administration recommended approving the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday and the White House is pressuring the agency to grant final approval on Friday. Moderna is planning to submit its separate vaccine for approval later this month.

Michigan is slated to receive nearly 85,000 doses in the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and 173,600 doses in the first shipment from Moderna.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses -- three weeks apart for Pfizer and four weeks apart for Moderna. Khaldun said people may experience mild symptoms after receiving the vaccine, including soreness where they received the injection, a low-grade fever and fatigue.

She said that means the vaccine is working.

The COVID-19 vaccines will be dispensed at hospitals, pharmacies, health departments, emergency medical services providers and outpatient clinics. The Michigan National Guard will assist with distributing and administering the vaccines.

Nobody in Michigan will incur an out-of-pocket cost for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, but health care providers may bill their patients’ health insurance for administrative costs.

Khaldun said scientists developed the COVID-19 vaccine faster than any other in history, but they still followed a proven scientific process. State and federal health officials have established national processes for tracking each vaccine and potential side effects.

“The process for approval of a COVID-19 vaccine is scientifically sound, and no steps have been skipped,” Khaldun said. “People should know what to expect when they get a vaccine -- such as mild side effects like a sore arm or low-grade fever. They should also plan on making sure they get their second dose to make sure they get the full benefit of the vaccine.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the new Protect Michigan Commission on Thursday, which will work to promote the vaccine and dispel myths about its safety or effectiveness. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha are among the co-chairmen.

In the meantime, health officials continue urging Michiganders to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings outside their homes and wash their hands often -- even after receiving the vaccine.

