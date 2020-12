Michigan reports 5,100+ new COVID-19 cases and 61 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus continued spreading in Michigan on Friday, but statistics remained well below peak levels in late November.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,157 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 426,294. The increase is about 800 fewer than the 5,937 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Thursday.

State health officials reported 61 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total to 10,456.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not update COVID-19 hospitalization statistics on Friday afternoon.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady at more than 58,500 on Thursday, which is about 1,500 fewer completed tests than Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly Thursday from a one-month low to 11.71%.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 15,966 cases and 458 deaths, which is an increase of 230 cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 10,249 cases, 298 deaths and 2,075 patients recovered, which is an increase of 174 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 490 cases, 22 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Bay, 5,193 cases, 133 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 41 cases.

Clare, 884 cases, 27 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Gladwin, 892 cases, 13 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gratiot, 1,902 cases and 45 deaths, which is an increase of 51 cases and one death.

Huron, 1,043 cases, 23 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Iosco, 840 cases, 34 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Isabella, 2,649 cases, 32 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 34 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 2,952 cases, 70 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 67 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 3,016 cases, 29 deaths and 2,694 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases and 197 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 645 cases, 21 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Oscoda, 214 cases, 11 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 707 cases, 24 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,167 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 2,431 cases, 49 deaths and 977 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Tuscola, 1,949 cases, 69 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 39 cases and one death.

