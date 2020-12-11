Michigan Senate targets virus restrictions; OKs jobless, water bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Senate Republicans have voted to limit the length of coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, unless they are extended by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The bill would be vetoed if it reached the Democratic governor’s desk.

Senators did find common ground, though, on other pandemic-related measures late Thursday. They voted unanimously to keep intact unemployment changes for an additional three months and to provide $250 million in funding.

Water shutoffs would be prohibited statewide under a separate bill.

The voting set the stage for final House action next week before lawmakers adjourn for the year.

