Michigan Senate targets virus restrictions; OKs jobless, water bills

The House Chambers are shown following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address,...
The House Chambers are shown following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Senate Republicans have voted to limit the length of coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, unless they are extended by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The bill would be vetoed if it reached the Democratic governor’s desk.

Senators did find common ground, though, on other pandemic-related measures late Thursday. They voted unanimously to keep intact unemployment changes for an additional three months and to provide $250 million in funding.

Water shutoffs would be prohibited statewide under a separate bill.

The voting set the stage for final House action next week before lawmakers adjourn for the year.

