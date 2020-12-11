Michigan’s next minimum wage increase likely won’t take effect Jan. 1 as planned

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Minimum wage workers probably won’t get a pay raise as planned on Jan. 1 due to high unemployment, according to state regulators.

The Michigan Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018 set up a schedule of minimum wage increases and the next is scheduled for Jan. 1. But the law includes a provision that no minimum wage increases are allowed on Jan. 1 following a year with an annual average unemployment rate of 8.5% or higher.

Michigan saw record monthly unemployment rates last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic led to statewide economic restrictions imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan’s monthly unemployment rates dropped to 5.5% in October, but the annual rate from January through October stands at 10.2%.

State regulators doubt that the annual rate will fall below 8.5% by Dec. 31, meaning the minimum wage increase cannot happen. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will calculate Michigan’s final annual unemployment rate.

With no increase in 2021, Michigan’s minimum wage rates for the year will be:

$9.65 an hour for most workers.

$8.20 an hour for minors age 16 and 17 earning the 85% rate.

$4.25 an hour for minors age 16 and 17 earning the training wage in the first 90 days of employment.

$3.67 an hour for workers who receive tips.

Minimum wage workers may receive a raise to $9.87 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022, if the annual unemployment rate for Michigan next year stays below 8.5%.

