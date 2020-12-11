MidMichigan Health announces new Bay Co. emergency department, expanded access

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (12/10/2020)-Access to healthcare has again been pushed to the forefront in the midst of a global pandemic and for some, that access remains limited.

A brand new emergency department slated to break ground in Bay County aims to change that.

It’s certainly a question of access for locals in Bay County: on the map, some have a 20 to 30 minute drive to the nearest hospital in Bay City or farther west in Midland with which to contend.

“We’re a large county. Having one on the west side is going to open up avenues for a lot of other people.”

In Bangor Township, emergency air lifts are rare, but without a helicopter pad, when they do happen, medical workers touch down in the parking lot of the township hall. Supervisor Glenn Rowley couldn’t be happier the times are changing.

“There are a few fabulous things going on here,” Rowley said. “One, we have another emergency room. This is not an urgent care, this is an emergency room.”

A non-descript vacant lot at Two Mile and Kiesel Road will soon undergo a radical transformation into a new ultramodern emergency department. MidMichigan Health already has doctors on site at its adjoining health park, efforts Dr. David Jordahl explained would eventually compliment the health system’s new state-of-the-art facility.

“It’s going to have all the features that you would expect of a hospital-based emergency department and we have some additional innovative things… CT scan, lab, imaging,” Jordahl related.

While the new emergency room won’t likely open in time to play a role in the pandemic response, its lessons will be found in every nook and cranny.

“We learned a lot from the pandemic and the emergency department is designed to handle those kinds of things,” Jordahl explained.

“The next pandemic that we have, we’re going to be able to respond better than we currently do,” Rowley suggested. “This is great for now and in the future.”

The first shovels swing into action at MidMichigan Health Park-Bay Tuesday. The new emergency department is expected to open its doors in just about a year.

