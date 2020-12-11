Moolenaar defends decision to support Texas lawsuit to invalidate Michigan vote

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan congressman is standing by his decision to support a lawsuit that wants to invalidate the state’s election.

Republican John Moolenaar of Midland joined more than 100 other Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives in signing a legal brief in support of a Texas lawsuit challenging the election results in Michigan and three other states.

He was asked if recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect.

“Well, I think its important that the Electoral College makes that decision,” says Moolenaar.

He says that’s why he signed an amicus brief, supporting a Texas-led lawsuit claiming election irregularities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin need to be investigated and seeks to block their electors from voting in the Electoral College on Monday.

The lawsuit seeks an order calling Michigan’s election results unconstitutional, stopping the state from choosing electors based on the popular vote and requiring the GOP-controlled Legislature to appoint its own electors.

“Establishing the integrity of this election is very important and I think there were significant irregularities,” he says.

But those irregularities he’s talking about in Michigan, which includes mailing out absentee ballot applications, have been looked at in state courts and have been dismissed. Moolenaar believes some of these claims should be given another look., even though Joe Biden won the state by about 154,000 votes.

“We aren’t saying the election should be overturned, we aren’t saying that President Trump should be declared the winner, what we are saying is as a matter of integrity according to our Constitution, the Supreme Court should evaluate whether these actions indeed violated election law,” he says.

One Republican congressman wrote in an email that President Trump was watching who signed the amicus brief.

Did he feel that pressure?

“No, its a matter of principle that we believe in fair elections,” says Moolenaar.

Its not clear when or if the U.S. Supreme Court will take the case. Moolenaar’s decision has brought strong reaction on social media, some in support, but his critics going so far to call an attempt to invalidate the state election treason.

“Well, you know, again, I guess if accessing the court system to adjudicate a constitutional principle, they can have their opinion, but I’m simply following the rule of law and saying these concerns deserve evaluation by the highest court in the land,” says Moolenaar.

