Quiet today ahead of rain and snow this weekend

A cold front moving across the state this morning will keep us mostly cloudy this morning and overcast for the afternoon. It leads back to a strong low pressure system that moves in later tonight, then crosses through the lower peninsula tomorrow, exiting eastward Sunday.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s with overcast skies for the afternoon. In the early evening we’ll see some scattered showers develop with precipitation turning widespread overnight. Further north with temps in the low 30s, you’ll see snow, while near the bay it will be more mix to rain, and further south with lows in the upper 30s we’ll continue to see rain.

Tomorrow’s highs will be split with a warm front moving into the southern side of the state. Closer to I-69 you’ll be in the mid and upper 40s, while near the bay you’ll stay closer to 40, and north of the bay temps will be in the low to mid 30s. For this reason, those north continue to see snow, while further south and for much of the bay region you’ll see rain and some mix. Winds will be out of the NE tonight and tomorrow at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s inland and mid 30s along the lakeshore.

Saturday night into Sunday we end up on the backside of this system and temperatures fall fast. Precipitation will change to scattered light snow before ending Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the low 20s.

By then, we’ll have 5-10″ of snow for many north of the bay, then the further south you go the numbers will drop off fast. With mostly rain, around the bay to the I-69 corridor and thumb you might get a trace to less than an inch. These areas could see over 1″ of rain. Icy roads are then possible across the area with temps falling. Keep in mind, any shift in the rain/snow line will cause snow totals to change. Blowing and drifting snow are possible, along with power outages. Be careful shoveling as this will be wet heavy snow.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the forecast!

