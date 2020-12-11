Top Michigan health officials outlining plans for COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s top health officials are planning to discuss the state’s plans for the COVID-19 vaccine during an online press conference Friday.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update on when the state expects to receive the vaccine, who can get it first and the safety information currently available.

The press conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. from Lansing. Click here to listen to the press conference live or click here to watch a livestream of the event on Facebook.

Khaldun said on Thursday that Michigan expects to receive 257,000 doses of vaccines in the initial shipments -- 84,000 from Pfizer and 173,000 from Moderna. Both vaccines require two separate injections, so about 128,5000 Michiganders can be served with the initial shipments.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will receive the state’s allotment of vaccine and forward it to hospitals, health departments, pharmacies and other health care partners. The Michigan National Guard will help distribute and administer the vaccine.

Michigan’s first doses are reserved for health care workers and people living or working in long-term care units, who are most at risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus. More of the state’s population will be allowed to get vaccinated as more doses become available.

The general public may not receive access to the vaccine until late spring.

An expert panel convened by the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on Thursday. The agency’s governing board has to ratify that decision, which can happen at any time, before the first vaccine injections can take place in the United States.

Moderna plans to seek emergency approval of its separate vaccine later this month.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the new Protect Michigan Commission on Thursday, which will promote the vaccine and work to dispel myths about it around the state.

“And this group, it is representative of our state, politically representative, geographically representative, social economically and racially representative,” she said. “Because we all are in this together, they’ll be uniquely equipped to help reinforce the importance that we all get vaccinated.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha of Flint are among the co-chairmen of the vaccine commission.

