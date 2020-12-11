Weekend storm will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions to Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A powerful storm system is going to bring heavy rain and blinding snow to the ABC12 viewing area tonight through Saturday.

Temperatures will hover in the lower 40s for the early evening hours before falling into the upper 30s. We’ll also see some scattered showers develop with precipitation turning widespread overnight. Further north with temps in the low 30s by early Saturday morning, you’ll see snow. Near the Saginaw Bay it will be more rain / snow mix turning into rain. Then, further south with lows in the upper 30s we’ll continue to see rain that will get heavier by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday’s highs will be split with a warm front moving into the southern side of the state. Closer to I-69 you’ll be in the mid and upper 40s, while near the bay you’ll stay closer to 40, and north of the bay temps will be in the low to mid 30s. For this reason, those north continue to see snow, while further south and for much of the bay region you’ll see rain and some mix. Winds will be out of the NE tonight and tomorrow at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s inland and mid 30s along the lakeshore.

Saturday night into Sunday we end up on the backside of this system and temperatures fall fast. Precipitation will change to scattered light snow before ending Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the low 20s.

By then, we’ll have 6-10″ of snow for many north of the bay with some areas nearing a foot that have enhancement from Lake Huron. The further south you go the numbers will drop off fast. Some areas can see a 4-6″ difference within about 20 miles. With mostly rain, around the bay to the I-69 corridor and thumb you might get a trace to less than an inch. These areas could see over 1″ of rain as well. Icy roads are then possible across the area with temps falling. Keep in mind, any shift in the rain/snow line will cause snow totals to change. Blowing and drifting snow are possible, along with power outages. Be careful shoveling as this will be wet heavy snow.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the forecast!

