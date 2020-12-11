Whitmer asks lawmakers to reconsider discipline for State Rep. Cynthia Johnson

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A day after State Rep. Cynthia Johnson was stripped of her committee assignments in the House, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking lawmakers to reconsider that discipline.

Johnson received several threats after a House Oversight Committee hearing with Rudy Giuliani, who appeared on behalf of President Donald Trump to ask lawmakers to overturn Michigan’s election results.

She then posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday, which Republicans perceived as threatening. But others called it an emotional response to a scary situation.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, both Republicans, issued a joint statement Wednesday saying Johnson has been removed as a member of all House committees for the remainder of this legislative term, which ends Dec. 31. They also indicated that they are looking into further discipline.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel condemned the threats to and from Johnson on Wednesday, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for more grace toward Johnson when asked about the controversy during a press conference on Thursday.

Whitmer believes the discipline of removing Johnson from all House committees went too far.

“I believe it is crucial right now that we show one another some grace, and empathy and compassion,” she said.

Whitmer said she has reached out to incoming House leadership and asked them to reconsider Representative Johnson’s punishment.

