Advertisement

Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.

Hank the sloth bear received a box of mealworms and his favorite bear chow.

The adult Asian elephants got cantaloupes for ornaments. Meanwhile, Ongard, a younger elephant, got a snowman decorated with peanut butter, gelatin, fruits and vegetables.

The Jaguars got their very own “Candy Cane Lane” and the chimpanzee habitat was decorated with holiday cheer from Santa to a snowman. They also opened gifts of their favorite fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into the corner of the building around 3:00 a.m. leaving extensive damage and...
Car crashes into Flint restaurant leaving extensive damage, driver OK
This 2000 Mercury split in two after crashing into trees along Suncrest Drive in Lapeer...
Car split in half after slamming into trees in Lapeer County neighborhood
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
Parts of northern Michigan could see up to 10 inches of snow this weekend.
Weekend storm will bring heavy rain and snow to Mid-Michigan
Portland voters approved a referendum on the November ballot that increases the city's minimum...
Michigan’s next minimum wage increase likely won’t take effect Jan. 1 as planned

Latest News

Zoo Miami celebrates the holidays with special treats for the animals
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car
Protect Michigan Commission established to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness following FDA...
Protect Michigan Commission established to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness following FDA approval
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic