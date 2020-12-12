Advertisement

Big John Steak & Onion offers $100,000 donation match to Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan has the opportunity to provide an additional 1.2 million meals to those in need with the support of a community partner.

Big John Steak & Onion is offering to match up to $100,000 of monetary donations for the food bank during the month of December. That means a $1 donation will become $2.

The restaurant industry has faced a difficult year in 2020, but that’s not stopping Big John Steak & Onion from stepping up to help the community.

“Big John has been so generous in their history, so it wasn’t surprising that they wanted to step up. But the level -- we’re just so grateful for the support,” said Patrick Hayes with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

He said Big John has donated over $250,000 over the last 15 years to help end hunger in Mid-Michigan.

“They’ve been a longtime partner. They’ve sold ornaments during the holidays at the restaurants, so it’s just the latest in a long-standing relationship of support from them,” Hayes said.

The initiative is easy. Any monetary donation made will be matched up to $100,000, which can make a huge difference any year. But this year its needed more than ever.

“During anytime it would be significant, but even more so now,” Hayes said. “We’ve seen new donors, younger donors, people who don’t have a huge gift they can make, but they do have some to spare and see the importance of being able to do that.”

Click here to make a donation for the Big John matching offer.

