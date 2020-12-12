Advertisement

Charges dismissed against technician in alcohol device case

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A judge has dismissed charges against one of two people charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of Michigan’s desktop alcohol-breath devices.

Eaton County District Court Judge Julie O’Neill found no probable cause to send Andrew Clark to trial.

The DataMaster breath test is used to measure alcohol levels at county jails or police departments after a motorist is arrested. Earlier this year, all 203 machines were temporarily taken out of service until state police could verify that each was properly calibrated.

Clark worked for Intoximeters, a St. Louis company that had a state contract to service the machines. He was accused of creating false documents to show he completed tests and repairs on DataMasters.

