Advertisement

Disney Plus announces new content and price hike coming in March

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney Plus is ready to take a big step forward in content with a corresponding increase in its monthly access fee.

Disney’s CEO says the streaming service has exceeded its wildest expectations.

It boasts more than 86 million subscribers since its launch, with projections of at least 230 million customers over the next few years.

The company plans to feed Disney Plus subscribers lots of new content that will include around 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars.

The biggest hit on Disney Plus, the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” is primed for an announced spinoff series.

All of this comes with a higher subscriber fee.

It will be going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month in March.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into the corner of the building around 3:00 a.m. leaving extensive damage and...
Car crashes into Flint restaurant leaving extensive damage, driver OK
This 2000 Mercury split in two after crashing into trees along Suncrest Drive in Lapeer...
Car split in half after slamming into trees in Lapeer County neighborhood
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
Parts of northern Michigan could see up to 10 inches of snow this weekend.
Weekend storm will bring heavy rain and snow to Mid-Michigan
Portland voters approved a referendum on the November ballot that increases the city's minimum...
Michigan’s next minimum wage increase likely won’t take effect Jan. 1 as planned

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Disney Plus announces new content and a price hike coming in March
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks