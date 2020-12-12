Heavy snow, rain to impact Mid-Michigan this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The winter storm has arrived in Mid-Michigan and it will bring heavy rain for some and heavy snow to others this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Roscommon and Ogemaw counties until midnight and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Gladwin and Iosco counites until midnight and until 3 a.m. for Isabella County.

Saturday morning began with a steady rain in the southern half of the ABC12 viewing area. The rain/snow line has so far stayed mostly to the north through far northwest Isabella County to southern parts of Ogemaw and Iosco counties with snow to the north of that line and rain to the south. This rain/snow line is expected to wiggle around a bit through Saturday.

There will be a huge divide in temperatures during the afternoon as a warm front splits Mid-Michigan. It will be warmest along the I-69 corridor where high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Near Saginaw, expect highs in the 40s and north of there highs will be in the 30s. Saturday night into Sunday temperatures will fall into the 20s/30s which may bring a few slick spots to the roadways that saw mostly rain.

As for precipitation, a steady rain is expected for the majority of the day for areas south US-10 and down along the I-69 corridor. Rainfall totals of more than an inch will be possible. It is not out of the question to hear a rumble of thunder along the I-69 corridor late in the morning or early afternoon as well. Into the Great Lakes Bay Region, the rain/snow battle begins. Right now, it looks like for folks living in the Tri-Cities, mostly rain rain will fall with areas to the north seeing mostly snow. The exact placement of this rain/snow line will be key and it does look like it’s going to split Isabella, Midland, Gladwin, Arenac, and Iosco counties with northwestern parts of these counties seeing the highest snowfall totals. Gusty winds and heavy snowfall rates of around an inch an hour will make travel difficult further north so be careful if you will be doing any traveling there.

As for amounts, latest trends have been to move some of the higher snowfall totals a little further north. That is especially true in places like Arenac and Iosco counties where Lake Huron’s relatively warm waters will keep the precipitation falling as rain a little longer. Still, a general 6-10+ inch snowfall is expected north of a line from north of Mt. Pleasant to Gladwin and West Branch. There will be a sharp gradient of snow further south with between 2-5 inches expected for a place like Mt. Pleasant, Sanford, Standish areas. Further south, little to no snow will fall.

This is going to be a heavy and wet snow so shoveling will be tough. Make sure you take plenty of breaks and shovel the snow in shifts and don’t wait for all of the snow to come down to shovel. Also, with the gusty winds and heavy, wet snow, a few power outages will be possible.

Travel will be difficult to the north throughout the day with slick and snow-covered roadways so use extreme caution if traveling.

