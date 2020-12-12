Mott Community College offering free career training for ages 16-24

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College has put together a program for young adults, between 16 to 24, to get job training in a variety of fields.

“It’s free! Come on guys come get this knowledge,” said Daphne Epps.

Training in automotive, computer science, healthcare and so much more. It’s all available for free through MCC’s Workforce and Economic Division.

Daphne Epps, the program manager of youth programs, says it’s geared toward 16 to 24 year olds, which Epps says is a critical age.

“Our process is to screen them in, not screen them out. We don’t try to find ways not to support them. Through the workforce division we have several different grants that we can braid our funding to support just about any student that wants to get into any program,” said Epps.

The program is open to all Genesee County students, you just have to have a high school diploma or on track toward a GED .

“It’s a three year program. We have 80 students, 40 each year and then the third year we do a follow up. We make sure we get them from their training into employment under that field or they have the opportunity to move forward in their secondary degrees,” said Epps.

The training programs are set to begin in January. Epps says the college is centered on making everyone who walks through its doors, is set up for success.

“We have other programs and other funding. So if another student comes in and I’m full don’t worry about it. We’ve got another area that you want to do. We’ll find the funding to get you in this class. We want them engaged and enrolled and engaged as soon as possible.”

For more information visit Mott Community College.

