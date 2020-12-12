Advertisement

Old Newsboys hold annual fundraiser for children’s Christmas toys

The organization is carrying on after the loss of long-time Executive Director Chris Hamilton
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Each year, the Old Newsboys of Flint provides gift boxes to the area’s children in need.

But as the group takes action this year, they’re doing so without a beloved member. The organization lost Executive Director Chris Hamilton, who died in March.

The organization is honoring his memory by moving forward.

“A few people have mentioned that they were really hoping that we’d be doing the paper drive this year with the passing of Chris Hamilton,” said Mary Nagy. “A lot of people were concerned whether or not it would go on, but so many people I think are determined to carry on his legacy.”

They are determined to continue making the Old Newsboys a success and build on the efforts Hamilton poured his heart and soul into.

“Nobody wants to drop the ball and have him look down on us and not be proud, so we want to make him proud this year too,” Nagy said.

