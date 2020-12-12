Advertisement

Protect Michigan Commission established to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness following FDA approval

A Midland vaccine trial participant
A Midland vaccine trial participant(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (12/11/2020)-Now that the FDA has given its stamp of approval to the US’ first coronavirus vaccine, the question becomes how public health officials convince a sufficient number of people to get the vaccine that it makes a difference?

A recent Associated Press poll found that only around half of the country had definitive plans to get the vaccine. Approximately 25 percent of respondents said they would not be getting it, while another quarter said they weren’t sure. Scientists are still debating the herd immunity threshold, but it’s likely at least 50-percent if not 75-80-percent, meaning the number may fall short.

That fact has Michigan taking action.

With FDA approval now in the books for Pfizer’s landmark COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to give the state a proverbial shot in the arm. Whitmer laid out the state’s strategy in a Thursday press release: “We must begin to educate Michiganders about how important it is that we all get vaccinated so we can eradicate this virus once and for all.”

Executive order 2020-193 established the Protect Michigan Commission as a vaccine awareness campaign intended to advise the governor’s office.

The commission will provide what the state referred to as public leadership to “elevate and reinforce the importance of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.” Protect Michigan will also take down potential barriers to acceptance and put together an outreach strategy to overcome so-called vaccine hesitancy in communities where it poses a problem.

“I think it’s going to help,” Dr. Lydia Watson related. “I think it’s important to bring awareness to how important it is to get this vaccine.”

MidMichigan Health was named one of five initial hubs in the State of Michigan and will be the first in the Bay Region to get its hands on the Pfizer vaccine.

“We had to figure out sites, how we were going to get it from the main hub to those other sites… with a top priority in mind of providing the vaccine safely,” Watson explained.

Dr. Watson told ABC12 that process began in October. Per the state’s rollout plan, the health system will begin by vaccinating its frontline workers.

“What’s the mood there?”

“We are ready and there is growing excitement,” Watson responded. “We just have to go with the flow… accommodate whatever changes we need to make.”

The state is still looking for people to get involved. Interested individuals can apply online under the appointments tab on the state’s website by the December 28 deadline.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, former Lt. Governor Brian Calley, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Detroit Piston Blake Griffin and others will serve as co-chairs.

