Protesters tell Flint City Council they don’t approve of $20 million water crisis settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The clock is ticking for the city of Flint to decide whether to join the proposed $641.2 million Flint water crisis settlement.

On Friday, a group of residents gathered outside Flint City Hall, saying they do not approve of city’s proposed $20 million settlement offer and encouraged council members to vote no.

The group, which included former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, says the money just doesn’t add up when factoring in attorney fees, pipe replacement costs and the number of residents in the city.

If approved, the city’s $20 million share of the settlement would come from its insurance companies. The Michigan state government is borrowing $600 million for the settlement fund, which would be added to $20 million from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.2 million from Rowe Professional Services.

A federal judge has not decided whether to approve the proposed settlement, which would send a majority of funds to young children who drank water contaminated with lead in Flint from 2014 to 2016.

Council members have until Dec. 31 to decide whether to join the settlement. They are expected to vote during their next meeting on Monday, but they could meet again before then to discuss the settlement further.

Money cannot be disbursed from the settlement fund until the judge approves the offers.

